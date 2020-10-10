Kings sign Grosenick, Alt

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Troy Grosenick and defenseman Mark Alt to one-year contracts.

A two-time AHL All-Star, Grosenick spent the last two seasons with his hometown Milwaukee Admirals. In 2019-20, he appeared in 33 games and posted a record of 20-9-3 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. Grosenick earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award given to the goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals allowed in the AHL, and was the recipient of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL Man of the Year for his efforts in the Milwaukee community.

In seven pro seasons, Grosenick has played 254 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, San Jose and Worcester, with a record of 132-83-25, a 2.52 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender in 2016-17, when he set career bests in GAA (2.04), save percentage (.926), wins (30) and shutouts (10).

Grosenick has made two career appearances in the NHL, both during the 2014-15 season with San Jose, including a 45-save shutout in his NHL debut.

Alt, who served as captain of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles the last two seasons, skated in 55 games in 2019-20 and registered five goals, eight assists and a plus-19 rating.

Alt has played 376 games in his AHL career with Colorado, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, tallying 28 goals and 82 assists for 110 points.

Originally a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2010, Alt has appeared in 18 games in the NHL with Philadelphia and Colorado.