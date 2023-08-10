Kisio joins Silver Knights as assistant coach

The Henderson Silver Knights have hired Brent Kisio to serve as an assistant coach.

Kisio, 40, begins his first coaching assignment in pro hockey after eight seasons as head coach of Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League. Kisio led the Hurricanes to a division title in 2015-16 and two appearances in the WHL’s conference finals.

The Calgary, Alta., native compiled a record of 278-183-46 with Lethbridge and was named the Eastern Conference’s coach of the year in 2016.

Previously, Kisio served eight seasons (2007-15) as an assistant coach with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen. Kisio has also worked with Team Canada as an assistant at the IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a gold medal in 2023.

Kisio joins a Henderson coaching staff that includes head coach Ryan Craig, assistant Jamie Heward and goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite.