Kochetkov scores empty-netter, adds 39 saves in win

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 39 shots and also became the 20th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal as the Chicago Wolves defeated the Manitoba Moose, 4-1, in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Kochetkov corralled a dump-in behind his own net and sent a bouncing puck all the way into an open Moose cage for a shorthanded goal to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead with 3:18 remaining in the game.

PYOTR KOCHETKOV GOALIE GOAL 👑 pic.twitter.com/l4KvMqtF4Z — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 4, 2023