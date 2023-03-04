Kochetkov scores empty-netter, adds 39 saves in win

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 39 shots and also became the 20th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal as the Chicago Wolves defeated the Manitoba Moose, 4-1, in Winnipeg on Friday night.
Kochetkov corralled a dump-in behind his own net and sent a bouncing puck all the way into an open Moose cage for a shorthanded goal to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead with 3:18 remaining in the game.
Kochetkov, a second-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019, has gone 13-4-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and one shutout with Chicago this season. He has also posted a 10-4-5 record (2.33, .913, 3 SO) in 19 NHL appearances with Carolina.
In his first North American season in 2021-22, Kochetkov helped the Wolves capture the Calder Cup championship.
Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders
Darcy Wakaluk, Rochester – Dec. 5, 1987 at Utica
Paul Cohen, Springfield – Mar. 28, 1992 vs. Rochester
Robb Stauber, Rochester – Oct. 9, 1995 at Prince Edward Island
Christian Bronsard, Syracuse – Oct. 30, 1999 at Rochester
Jean-Francois Labbe, Hartford – Feb. 5, 2000 at Quebec
Chris Mason, Milwaukee – Oct. 15, 2001 at Utah
Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia – Apr. 11, 2004 at Hershey (OT goal)
Seamus Kotyk, Milwaukee – Apr. 17, 2005 at San Antonio
Drew MacIntyre, Manitoba – Feb. 20, 2008 at Chicago (OT goal)
Chris Holt, Binghamton – Mar. 19, 2010 vs. Rochester
Reto Berra, Lake Erie – Jan. 16, 2015 at Chicago
Jonas Gustavsson, Bakersfield – Mar. 24, 2017 vs. San Diego
Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte – Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford
Tristan Jarry, W-B/Scranton – Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield
Max Lagace, Chicago – May 25, 2019 at San Diego (playoffs)
Collin Delia, Rockford – Dec. 17, 2021 at Texas
Lukas Dostal, San Diego – Mar. 2, 2022 at Colorado
Joel Hofer, Springfield – May 12, 2022 vs. W-B/Scranton (playoffs)
Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa – Nov. 12, 2022 at Chicago
Pyotr Kochetkov, Chicago – Mar. 3, 2023 at Manitoba