Konowalchuk joins Eagles as associate head coach

The Colorado Avalanche have hired Steve Konowalchuk as associate head coach of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Konowalchuk joins Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth and assistant Tim Branham on the AHL coaching staff this season.

Konowalchuk, 50, returns to the Avalanche organization following two seasons as head coach of Red Deer in the Western Hockey League. He was also head coach of Seattle (WHL) from 2011 to 2017, including a league championship in 2016-17.

In the NHL, Konowalchuk served as an assistant coach with the Avalanche from 2009 to 2011 and with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017-18.

A third-round choice by Washington in the 1991 NHL Draft, Konowalchuk played 790 games in the NHL with the Capitals and Avalanche, totaling 171 goals and 225 assists. He also played 48 games in the American Hockey League with the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates.

Internationally, Konowalchuk helped the United States to the championship at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. He also played on Team USA at the 2004 World Cup, the 2000 and 2002 IIHF World Championships and the 1992 World Juniors.