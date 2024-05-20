Konowalchuk named Thunderbirds head coach

The St. Louis Blues have named Steve Konowalchuk head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Konowalchuk, 51, spent this season as an associate coach with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he helped lead the team to a 40-25-5-2 regular-season record and a fourth-place finish in the Pacific Division.

Konowalchuk’s previous head coaching experience has come in the Western Hockey League with Seattle (2011-17) and Red Deer (2021-23), winning a league championship in 2016-17. He has also served as an assistant coach in the NHL with Colorado (2009-11) and Anaheim (2017-18).

A third-round choice by Washington in the 1991 NHL Draft, Konowalchuk played 790 games in the NHL with the Capitals and Avalanche, totaling 171 goals and 225 assists. He also played 48 games in the American Hockey League with the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates.

Internationally, Konowalchuk helped the United States to the championship at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. He also played on Team USA at the 2004 World Cup, the 2000 and 2002 IIHF World Championships and the 1992 World Juniors.