Kraken acquire Rask from Wild

The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Victor Rask from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

Rask will report to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, where he began his pro career in 2013.

The 29-year-old Rask has skated in 10 AHL games with the Iowa Wild this season, collecting two goals and eight assists for 10 points.

He has notched a total of 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points in 96 career AHL games with Iowa and Charlotte.

A second-round pick by Carolina in the 2011 NHL Draft, Rask has played 459 games in the NHL with the Hurricanes and Wild, totaling 80 goals and 122 assists for 202 points.