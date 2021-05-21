Kraken hire Bodie for Palm Springs staff

The Seattle Kraken have hired Troy Bodie as Director of Hockey and Business Operations for their AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, that is scheduled to begin play in 2022-23.

“Troy brings hockey experience to our organization as both a former player and having spent the last six seasons as both an NHL pro scout and director of scouting,” said Kraken general manager Ron Francis. “He is a strong addition to our staff as we build out our franchises in both Seattle and Palm Springs.”

The 36-year-old native of Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, will contribute to the business side in Palm Springs and the surrounding community, and will work closely with Seattle’s hockey operations staff.

Bodie spent the past three seasons as director of pro scouting with the Toronto Maple Leafs following three seasons as a pro scout with the club.

Prior to joining the scouting ranks, Bodie had a nine-year pro playing career that included 381 games in the AHL with Hamilton, Springfield, Iowa, San Antonio, Toronto, Syracuse, Norfolk and Portland. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2003, Bodie also played 159 games in the NHL with Anaheim, Carolina and Toronto.

Bodie played his junior hockey with Kelowna in the Western Hockey League, capturing a Memorial Cup title in 2004.