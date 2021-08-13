Kraken ink Twarynski, Fleury to one-year contracts

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Carsen Twarynski and defenseman Cale Fleury to one-year, two-way contracts.

Selected from Philadelphia in last month’s expansion draft, Twarynski played seven NHL games with the Flyers and two AHL contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2020-21.

The Flyers’ third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Twarynski has skated in 107 AHL games over his three pro seasons, totaling 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points.

In 22 NHL games with Philadelphia, he has recorded one goal.

Fleury was the Kraken’s expansion draft selection from the Montreal Canadiens. He played 22 games with the Laval Rocket in 2020-21, recording six assists and a plus-9 rating.

Over three pro seasons, Fleury has skated in 96 AHL games with Laval, totaling 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points.

Fleury made his NHL debut with Montreal in 2019-20 and notched one goal in 41 games.