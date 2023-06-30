Kraken re-sign Daccord to two-year deal

The Seattle Kraken have re-signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a two-year contract.

Daccord made 38 appearances in the regular season with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022-23, posting a record of 26-8-3 with three shutouts. He tied for third in the AHL in wins and ranked fifth in both goals-against average (2.38) and save percentage (.918).

During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Daccord set AHL records with 26 appearances and 1,648 minutes played, going 15-11 with a 2.22 GAA, a .926 save percentage and three shutouts as the Firebirds reached Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season.

A fourth-year pro, Daccord also appeared in five games with the Kraken in 2022-23, going 2-1-1 with a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Originally a seventh-round selection by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Daccord has played 98 games in the AHL with Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Belleville, amassing a record of 60-27-7 with a 2.46 GAA, a .918 save percentage and four shutouts. In 19 appearances in the NHL with Seattle and Ottawa, he is 3-9-2 with a 3.65 GAA and an .884 save percentage.

Daccord was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.