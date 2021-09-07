Kraken sign defenseman Cholowski

The Seattle Kraken have signed restricted free-agent defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cholowski, selected in the expansion draft from Detroit, played 16 games with the Red Wings in 2020-21, posting one goal and two assists. He also had three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 13 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

A first-round choice (20th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Cholowski has split his first three professional seasons between Detroit and Grand Rapids. The native of Langley, B.C., has skated in 69 regular-season AHL games, totaling six goals and 29 assists for 35 points, as well as six Calder Cup Playoff contests (two assists).

In 104 NHL games with the Red Wings, Cholowski has notched 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points.