Kraken sign defenseman Olofsson

The Seattle Kraken have signed free-agent defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Olofsson, 26, tallied one goal and 11 assists with a plus-6 rating in 24 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, his sixth pro campaign. In 203 career AHL contests with Laval and Iowa, Olofsson has notched 11 goals and 60 assists for 71 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2015-16.

Originally a second-round selection by Minnesota in the 2013 NHL Draft, Olofsson has 11 assists in 59 NHL games with the Wild and Montreal Canadiens.