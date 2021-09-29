Kraken sign McCormick

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Max McCormick to a one-year, two-way contract.

McCormick skated in 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020-21, collecting two goals and one assist. He also appeared in one contest with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

An eighth-year pro from De Pere, Wis., McCormick has played 336 games in the AHL with Chicago, Charlotte, Colorado, Belleville and Binghamton, totaling 79 goals and 89 assists for 168 points.

McCormick was originally a sixth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has notched eight goals and five assists in 83 career NHL games with the Senators and Hurricanes.