Kraken sign Poturalski, Hughes, Poganski

The Seattle Kraken have signed forwards Andrew Poturalski and Cameron Hughes to two-year contracts, and forward Austin Poganski to a one-year contract.

Poturalski is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he won his second consecutive AHL scoring title and his second career Calder Cup championship. In 71 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves, Poturalski tallied 28 goals and 73 assists for 101 points, becoming just the fifth player ever to lead the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons.

In 18 postseason games, Poturalski notched eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points as the Wolves won the Calder Cup.

He also skated in two games with Carolina and recorded his first two career NHL points (2a).

A six-year pro, Poturalski has played 370 games in the AHL with Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte, recording 105 goals and 222 assists for 327 points. He also has 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in 52 playoff games, and was the MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with Charlotte.

Hughes was the Providence Bruins’ leading scorer in 2021-22, tallying 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 59 games.

Over four AHL seasons in Providence, Hughes has totaled 38 goals and 75 assists for 113 points. He was an Atlantic Division AHL All-Star in 2020-21, and played for current Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach with the P-Bruins.

A sixth-round pick by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft, Hughes has played two career NHL games with the Bruins.

Poganski recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 49 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2021-22, his fourth pro campaign. He also appeared in 16 games in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets.

A fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft, Poganski has registered 29 goals and 64 assists for 93 points in 168 career AHL games with Manitoba and San Antonio. He has played 22 NHL games with the Blues and Jets.