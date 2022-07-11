Lacroix joins Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed left wing Cedric Lacroix to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Lacroix played 36 AHL games between the Chicago Wolves and Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22, totaling three assists and 93 penalty minutes.

The native of Shefford, Que., has played 49 career games in the AHL with Chicago, Tucson, Charlotte, Bridgeport and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting two goals, three assists and 141 PIM.

Lacroix, who played four seasons at the University of Maine, is the son of former AHL and NHL winger and coach Daniel Lacroix.