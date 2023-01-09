Crunch’s LaFontaine, Smith suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been suspended for six (6) games and forward Gemel Smith has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of their actions at the conclusion of Syracuse’s game vs. Rochester on Jan. 7.

LaFontaine was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 after receiving a game misconduct for leaving the players’ bench during an altercation. He has already served one game of his suspension, and will miss Syracuse’s games Friday (Jan. 13) vs. Laval, Saturday (Jan. 14) at Lehigh Valley, Jan. 16 vs. Utica, Jan. 18 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Jan. 20 at Utica.

Smith was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He has already served one game of his suspension, and will miss Syracuse’s games Friday (Jan. 13) vs. Laval and Saturday (Jan. 14) at Lehigh Valley.