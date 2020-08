The Boston Bruins have signed forward Robert Lantosi to a one-year entry-level contract for 2020-21.

Lantosi made his North American debut in 2019-20 and spent the year on an AHL contract with the Providence Bruins, notching 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 50 games.

The 24-year-old Lantosi played the two previous seasons in his native Slovakia. In 2018-19, he tallied 58 points in 56 games skating for HK Nitra.