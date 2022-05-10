Late goal lifts Checkers in Game 1

Gustav Olofsson scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:20 to play as Charlotte shook off the rust and defeated Bridgeport, 3-2, in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series on Tuesday.

The Checkers take their 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Thursday.

Playing for the first time in 17 days since their regular-season finale on Apr. 23, Charlotte fell behind 2-0 on two first-period goals by Islanders forward Austin Czarnik.

But Alexander True, the Checkers’ leading scorer this season, answered with two goals of his own in the second period, and Olofsson, and eighth-year pro skating in his first career playoff game, wristed a shot from between the circles that beat Cory Schneider for the winner.

Joey Daccord (1-0) made 25 saves for Charlotte. Schneider (2-1) finished with 22 stops for the Isles.

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “H” (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Charlotte 3, BRIDGEPORT 2

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 3 – Sat., May 14 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern