Late goal rings True for Firebirds

by AHL PR
Photo: Mike Zitek

Alexander True scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 2:32 left in regulation, sending Coachella Valley to a 4-3 win over Colorado in Game 4 of the teams’ Pacific Division semifinal series on Wednesday.

The victory sets up a decisive Game 5 between the teams in Palm Desert on Friday evening.

True scored a pair of goals, his third and fourth of the postseason, and Ville Petman and Kole Lind added single tallies as the Firebirds staved off elimination for the second time in these playoffs.

Charles Hudon scored twice for the Eagles, who came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits.

Joey Daccord (4-3) made 28 saves for Coachella Valley. Jonas Johansson (2-1) stopped 17 shots for Colorado.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Colorado Eagles
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – Coachella Valley 6, COLORADO 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 27 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Colorado 1, COACHELLA VALLEY 0 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Wed., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 3
Game 5 – Fri., May 5 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

