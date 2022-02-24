Laval to host 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that the Laval Rocket will host the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell.

Bell will serve as the presenting sponsor of the All-Star Classic, in collaboration with Manulife Bank.

The Rocket were initially chosen to host the All-Star Classic during the 2020-21 season, but the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will take place February 5-6, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Rona on Sunday, February 5, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 6 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Rocket will also host several related activities in and around Place Bell beginning on Saturday, February 4.

“Since they were first selected two years ago, the Laval Rocket and Place Bell have been preparing to welcome our players, coaches and fans from across North America to their city and their beautiful facilities,” said Howson. “We are eagerly looking forward to celebrating our league and honoring our Hall of Fame inductees in Laval next February.”

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.