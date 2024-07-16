Laval native Vincent named head coach of Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have named Pascal Vincent as the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Vincent, 52, spent the 2023-24 season as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets following two seasons as their associate coach.

Before joining Columbus, Vincent served as head coach of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose from 2016 to 2021, guiding the team to a record of 155-139-18-13. He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2017-18, and served as coach of the Central Division in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Laval native also spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets from 2011 to 2016, and was a head coach in the QMJHL for 12 seasons with Cape Breton (1999-08) and Montreal (2008-11).