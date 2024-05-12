L’Heureux, Admirals shoot down Stars to complete comeback

Zack L’Heureux scored on each of Milwaukee’s first two shots in the opening minute of the game and the Admirals completed their series comeback with a 5-3 victory over Texas in Game 5 of their Central Division semifinal series on Sunday evening.

Milwaukee, the 13th team in AHL history to win a best-of-five series after losing the first two games, moves on to face Grand Rapids in the next round beginning Wednesday.

L’Heureux, who scored twice in a 47-second span to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in Game 4 on Friday, struck twice in 15 seconds to open Game 5. The rookie forward snapped a shot under the crossbar at the 0:43 mark, and then redirected home a point shot by Adam Wilsby at 0:58.

Texas got on the board at 5:37 of the first period when Matej Blümel scored on a power play, his fourth goal of the series and fifth of the playoffs.

Cal O’Reilly put Milwaukee back up by two at 13:46 of the opening frame, cleaning up a loose puck in front during an Admirals man-advantage.

After a scoreless second period, the Stars pulled to within to 3-2 less than two minutes into the third as Oskar Bäck one-timed a shot from the slot during a Texas power play.

Fedor Svechkov restored the two-goal Milwaukee lead with his second goal of the series at 7:15 of the third, and Reid Schaefer, who returned to the lineup after missing Game 4 due to injury, tacked on an empty-netter with 2:42 to play.

Troy Grosenick (3-0) made 29 saves for the Admirals. Ben Kraws made his first start of the series and stopped six of nine shots in the first period; Remi Poirier played the final two periods and made 14 stops.

(Milwaukee wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – MILWAUKEE 4, Texas 1

Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3