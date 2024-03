SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L’Heureux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Manitoba on Mar. 6.

L’Heureux was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Milwaukee’s game Saturday (Mar. 9) vs. Grand Rapids.