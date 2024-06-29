Lightning acquire first-rounder Geekie

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Conor Geekie along with defenseman J.J. Moser, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Geekie, 20, made his pro debut with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2023-24, appearing in two games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The native of Minnedosa, Man., played 55 games in the Western Hockey League between Wenatchee and Swift Current this past season, totaling 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points along with a plus-51 rating. He also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

A first-round selection (11th overall) by Arizona in the 2022 NHL Draft, Geekie recorded 269 points in 215 career WHL games.