Lightning acquire Morand

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Antoine Morand and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Alex Volkov.

Morand, 22, has collected one goal and five assists in 21 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2020-21. He scored his first goal of the season in the Gulls’ 5-3 win over Ontario on Wednesday night.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Morand appeared in 54 games for San Diego, recording five goals and 11 assists.

Morand was a second-round selection by Anaheim in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Volkov, 23, has tallied three goals and two assists in 19 NHL games with the Lightning this season. He has played 195 games in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, notching 55 goals and 68 assists for 123 points.