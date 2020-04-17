Lightning re-sign Walcott for 2020-21

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Daniel Walcott to a one-year, two-way contract.

Walcott, 26, has skated in 55 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, setting career highs with seven goals, 12 assists and 19 points.

Walcott was also named Syracuse’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his charitable work in the community, the third time he has won that honor with the Crunch.

A native of Ile-Perrot, Que., Walcott has appeared in 240 career AHL contests with Syracuse and Hartford, notching 18 goals and 45 assists for 63 points.

The Lightning acquired Walcott from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015, in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.