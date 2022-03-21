Lightning, Sharks make deal

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Antoine Morand from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

Morand has played 44 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, posting four goals and six assists.

In 138 career AHL games with Syracuse and San Diego, Morand has tallied 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points.

The third-year pro was selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Melnichuk has made 31 appearances in net for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2021-22, posting a record of 10-14-2 with a 3.92 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage.

Making his North American debut in 2020-21, Melnichuk was 7-7-3 (3.47, .868) in 17 outings for the Barracuda. He also made his NHL debut with the Sharks last season, appearing in three games.