Lightning sign Claesson to one-year contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Claesson played two games with the Lightning in 2020-21 after being acquired from San Jose on Apr. 12, 2021. He also played four games with the Sharks.

A fifth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, Claesson has appeared in 332 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers and Binghamton Senators, recording 16 goals and 73 assists for 89 points.

In 161 NHL games with Ottawa, the N.Y. Rangers, New Jersey, San Jose and Tampa Bay, Claesson has registered seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points. He also played 14 postseason games during Ottawa’s run to the conference finals in 2017.