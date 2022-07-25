Lightning sign defenseman Carrick

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.

Carrick played 61 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2021-22, recording 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. He also scored one goal in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

An eight-year pro, Carrick has played 495 games in the AHL with San Diego, San Jose and Charlotte, totaling 61 goals and 185 assists for 246 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and 2019, and won a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2018-19.

Originally a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick has skated in seven career NHL games with the Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks.