Lightning sign five to two-way deals

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forwards Gabriel Dumont and Charles Hudon, defensemen Darren Raddysh and Andrej Sustr, and goaltender Maxime Lagace to one-year, two-way contracts.

Dumont returns to the Lightning organization after spending the last two seasons with Minnesota and their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. In 2020-21, Dumont posted 12 goals and 19 assists for a team-best 31 points in 34 games for Iowa.

Over 11 pro seasons, Dumont has skated in 554 regular-season games in the AHL with Iowa, Syracuse, St. John’s and Hamilton, totaling 137 goals and 186 assists for 323 points. He has added 16 goals and 11 assists in 61 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Crunch in 2017. Dumont participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013.

A fifth-round choice by Montreal in the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumont has skated in 90 games in the NHL with the Canadiens, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Minnesota, tallying four goals and five assists.

Hudon spent the 2020-21 season in Switzerland skating for Lausanne, following six seasons in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

An AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2020, Hudon has played 253 AHL games with Laval, St. John’s and Hamilton, registering 102 goals and 95 assists for 197 points.

Montreal’s fifth-round choice in the 2012 NHL Draft has played 125 NHL contests with the Canandiens, compiling 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points.

Raddysh completed his fourth pro season in 2020-21, posting two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 24 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Raddysh, who joins his brother Taylor in the Lightning organization, has played 228 AHL games with Hartford and Rockford, collecting 22 goals and 73 assists for 95 points.

Sustr returns for his second stint with the Lightning after spending the last two seasons with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL.

The ninth-year pro has played 323 games in the NHL with Tampa Bay and Anaheim, recording 10 goals and 53 assists for 63 points. He has also skated in 46 postseason games, reaching the Stanley Cup Final with the Lightning in 2015.

Sustr has also appeared in 59 AHL games with Syracuse and San Diego, posting three goals and seven assists. He helped the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2013.

Lagace was 4-3-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in nine appearances for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2020-21, and posted a 29-save shutout in his only NHL outing with Pittsburgh (May 8 vs. Buffalo).

The eighth-year pro has played 167 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre, Providence, Chicago and Texas, and shows a record of 86-47-19 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 save percentage and eight shutouts. Lagace reached the Calder Cup Finals with Chicago in 2019.

In 18 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Vegas, Lagace has a 7-8-1 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .876 save percentage.