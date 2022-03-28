Gulls’ Limoges named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Alex Limoges has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 27, 2022.

Limoges tallied seven goals and one assist in four games last week for the Gulls, who moved to solidify their position in the Pacific Division playoff race.

On Tuesday evening, Limoges notched a goal and an assist to help San Diego past Henderson, 3-1. On Wednesday, his first pro hat trick included the tying and winning goals as the Gulls rallied to defeat Tucson, 4-3. Limoges netted another game-winning goal in Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Ontario, and capped the week with two more goals in San Diego’s 7-5 loss to division-leading Stockton on Sunday.

Limoges has potted a team-best 20 goals and has added 12 assists for 32 points in 50 games for the Gulls in 2021-22, his first full pro season. He is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in goals and owns a share of the league rookie lead with 10 power-play markers.

A 24-year-old native of Winchester, Va., Limoges skated in 23 games with San Diego last season and posted 11 goals and 10 assists after completing his senior year at Penn State University. In 2018-19, he set school records with 23 goals and 50 points while tying for first in the nation in scoring.