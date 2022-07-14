Limoges gets entry-level deal with Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Alex Limoges on a one-year, entry-level contract.

Limoges, 24, led all San Diego Gulls skaters with 23 goals and 40 assists in 62 games in 2021-22. He also ranked first among AHL rookies with 12 power-play tallies.

A native of Winchester, Va., Limoges made his pro debut with San Diego in 2020-21 after completing his senior season at Penn State, and notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 23 games with the Gulls.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, he set school records with 23 goals and 50 points while tying for first in the nation in scoring.