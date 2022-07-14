News

Limoges gets entry-level deal with Jets

by AHL PR
Photo: Andy Hayt

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Alex Limoges on a one-year, entry-level contract.

Limoges, 24, led all San Diego Gulls skaters with 23 goals and 40 assists in 62 games in 2021-22. He also ranked first among AHL rookies with 12 power-play tallies.

A native of Winchester, Va., Limoges made his pro debut with San Diego in 2020-21 after completing his senior season at Penn State, and notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 23 games with the Gulls.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, he set school records with 23 goals and 50 points while tying for first in the nation in scoring.

Related Posts

Jets agree to terms with Stenlund
Admirals outlast Moose, advance with Game 5 win
Barron a perfect fit for Moose
Moose push series to the limit