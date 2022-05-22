Lindgren recalled by Blues

The St. Louis Blues recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions on Sunday.

Lindgren (24-7-1) ranked third in the AHL with a 2.21 goals-against average and second with a .925 save percentage in 34 appearances with Springfield during the 2021-22 regular season. He also won his first two postseason starts, including a 50-save effort vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 11.

The Lakeville, Minn., native also dressed in five games for the Blues this regular season, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 GAA and a .958 save percentage.

Goaltenders Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis remain on the Thunderbirds’ roster as they open the Atlantic Division Finals against Charlotte this afternoon.