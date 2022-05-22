News

Lindgren recalled by Blues

by AHL PR
Photo: Lucas Armstrong

The St. Louis Blues recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions on Sunday.

Lindgren (24-7-1) ranked third in the AHL with a 2.21 goals-against average and second with a .925 save percentage in 34 appearances with Springfield during the 2021-22 regular season. He also won his first two postseason starts, including a 50-save effort vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 11.

The Lakeville, Minn., native also dressed in five games for the Blues this regular season, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 GAA and a .958 save percentage.

Goaltenders Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis remain on the Thunderbirds’ roster as they open the Atlantic Division Finals against Charlotte this afternoon.

Related Posts

Anas, Hofer lead Springfield in Game 1
Thunderbirds storm back to oust Penguins
Hofer scores, makes 34 saves in Game 2 win
Lindgren stops 50 as T’birds take opener