Lindgren stops 50 as T’birds take opener

On a night six years in the making, the Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series on Wednesday night.

It was the Thunderbirds’ first playoff game since joining the AHL in 2016.

After ranking second in the AHL in save percentage and third in GAA during the regular season, Charlie Lindgren made 50 saves for Springfield in Game 1.

Will Bitten and Klim Kostin recorded a goal and an assist each to lead the offense, while Sam Anas and Dakota Joshua potted insurance goals in the third period.

Felix Robert scored for the Penguins, his second goal of the postseason. Tommy Nappier (2-2) stopped 23 of 26 shots in the loss.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Thursday night.

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “I” (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – SPRINGFIELD 4, W-B/Scranton 1

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 5:05

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern