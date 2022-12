SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Jarid Lukosevicius has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Manitoba on Dec. 18.

Lukosevicius will miss Belleville’s games tonight (Dec. 21) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Monday (Dec. 26) at Toronto.