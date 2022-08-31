Luukkonen signs two-year deal with Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract.

Luukkonen, 23, appeared in 35 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season, going 15-14-6 with a 3.28 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and one shutout.

Buffalo’s second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen also made nine NHL appearances for the Sabres in 2021-22, posting a record of 2-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

In 60 career AHL games with Rochester, Luukkonen has a record of 26-23-11 with a 3.31 GAA, an .894 save percentage and one shutout.