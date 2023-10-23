Phantoms’ Lycksell named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 22, 2023.

Lycksell scored five goals over three games in a span of less than 48 hours over the weekend, including the game-winning goal in each of the Phantoms’ two victories.

On Friday evening in Springfield, Lycksell scored his first three goals of the season – one in each period – to secure the first hat trick of his AHL career and lead Lehigh Valley to a 5-2 victory. He scored the Phantoms’ only goal in a 5-1 loss at Hartford on Saturday, and converted on the power play for the third time on the weekend to send the Phantoms to a 3-2 home win over Springfield on Sunday.

Lycksell, who was held without a point in two games during the season’s opening weekend, is now tied for the AHL lead in goals (5), power-play goals (3) and game-winners (2). In 2022-23, his first season of play in North America, Lycksell notched 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points in 53 games for Lehigh Valley – good for second on the team in scoring – and also tallied one assist in eight National Hockey League games with Philadelphia.

A 24-year-old native of Oskarshamn, Sweden, Lycksell played five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, totaling 95 points in 221 games. He was a sixth-round selection by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft.