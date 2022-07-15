MacEachern agrees to terms with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Mackenzie MacEachern on a one-year, two-way contract.

MacEachern played 47 regular-season games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2021-22, posting 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points. He added six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 18 postseason contests as the Thunderbirds advanced to the Calder Cup Finals.

MacEachern also appeared in 14 games with the St. Louis Blues last season, notching two assists.

A third-round choice by St. Louis in the 2012 NHL Draft, MacEachern spent his first six pro seasons in the Blues organization, recording 11 goals and eight assists in 115 NHL games. With St. Louis’s affiliates in Springfield, San Antonio and Chicago, MacEachern registered 32 goals and 30 assists for 62 points in 181 AHL contests.