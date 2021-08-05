MacIntyre returns to Moose as goaltending coach

The Winnipeg Jets have named long-time AHL goaltender Drew MacIntyre as the organization’s developmental goaltending coach and scout.

MacIntyre replaces Rick St. Croix, who has retired from his role in the same position, and returns to Winnipeg, where he played two seasons for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose from 2006-08.

MacIntyre, 38, spent most of his 15-year pro career in the American Hockey League, appearing in 440 games with Grand Rapids, Manitoba, Milwaukee, Chicago, Hamilton, Rochester, Toronto, Charlotte and Rockford. MacIntyre ranks 13th all-time among AHL goaltenders in games played and 10th in victories (225), and posted a 2.53 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for his career. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2007-08 and 2008-09, and is one of 15 goaltenders in AHL history to be credited with scoring a goal — the overtime winner in a Moose victory at Chicago on Feb. 20, 2008.

A native of Charlottetown, P.E.I., MacIntyre also ranks fifth all-time in Calder Cup Playoff wins (42) and games (76).

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2001, MacIntyre made six appearances in the NHL with Vancouver, Buffalo and Toronto.