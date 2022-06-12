Mackey lifts to Heat to another OT win

The Stockton Heat pulled another rabbit out of its hat on Saturday night, continuing their magical season with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Wolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thanks to back-to-back come-from-behind OT wins, the Heat have gone from the brink of being swept to extending the series to a sixth game back in Rosemont on Tuesday evening.

Defenseman Connor Mackey scored the winning goal at 14:27 of overtime, pinching in from the point and burying a pass from Byron Froese for his first career postseason goal.

Chicago scored the game’s first goal for the fifth straight time in the series as Spencer Smallman scored shorthanded at 3:28 of the second period.

Walker Duehr tied it up for the Heat with 2:37 left in the middle frame, and Stockton grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the third on Jakob Pelletier’s first goal of the series.

The Wolves pulled back level with 10:08 to go in regulation when Richard Panik converted on a power play to make it 2-2.

Dustin Wolf (8-4) made 37 saves in the win for the Heat. Alex Lyon (8-2) turned back 32 shots in defeat.

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. P1-Stockton Heat

Game 1 – Fri., June 3 – CHICAGO 5, Stockton 4 (OT)

Game 2 – Mon., June 6 – CHICAGO 3, Stockton 2

Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Chicago 3, STOCKTON 0

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – STOCKTON 4, Chicago 3 (OT)

Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – STOCKTON 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Game 6 – Tue., June 14 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern