Maple Leafs acquire Anderson from Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Joey Anderson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Andreas Johnsson.

Anderson, 22, was an AHL All-Star in 2019-20, tallying 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 44 games for the Binghamton Devils. He also notched four goals and two assists in 18 NHL contests with New Jersey.

A third-round pick by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, Anderson also split his rookie pro season between New Jersey and Binghamton in 2018-19. He has totaled 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 57 AHL contests, along with eight goals and five assists in 52 games in the NHL.

Johnsson, 25, has spent the last two seasons in the NHL after earning the Jack Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, when he helped the Toronto Marlies to the AHL championship.

Last season, Johnsson skated in 43 games with the Maple Leafs, tallying eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points.