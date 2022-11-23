Maple Leafs acquire Timmins, Coyotes get Douglas

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins.

Timmins, 24, had three assists in six games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season, while also appearing in two NHL games with Arizona.

The fourth-year pro has recorded four goals and 30 assists for 34 points in 52 career AHL games with Tucson and Colorado, along with seven assists in 41 NHL contests with Arizona and Colorado. He has also played 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Avalanche.

Timmins was a second-round choice by Colorado in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Douglas, 22, has skated in 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, recording one assist.

In 91 AHL games over three pro seasons with Toronto and Belleville, Douglas has totaled 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.