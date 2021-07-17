Maple Leafs hire Carbery as assistant coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Hershey Bears head coach Spencer Carbery as an assistant coach on Sheldon Keefe’s staff.

Named head coach of the Bears on June 26, 2018, Carbery won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2020-21 after leading Hershey to the best record in the league during the abbreviated season. Overall, Carbery guided the Bears to a three-year record of 104-50-9-8, good for a .658 points percentage, including a 53-18-3-2 mark (111 points, .730) in their last 76 regular-season games.

“Spencer possesses a great mind for the game along with the necessary work ethic, energy and communication skills we were looking for,” said Keefe. “I’m thrilled to have him join Manny (Malhotra), Dean (Chynoweth) and myself on the bench this season.”

A 39-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., Carbery spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, helping the club to an impressive 45-26-3-2 record, and served as head coach of Hershey’s ECHL affiliate in South Carolina from 2011 to 2016, winning that league’s Coach of the Year honors in 2013-14.