Maple Leafs ink Boyd

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Travis Boyd to a one-year contract.

Boyd had been with the Washington Capitals since being selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. After four seasons at the University of Minnesota, Boyd turned pro with the Hershey Bears in 2015 and has collected 57 goals and 115 assists for 172 points in 221 AHL games with the club, including six points in four games last season.

Boyd helped the Bears reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2016, and was an AHL All-Star in 2017.

Boyd skated in 24 regular-season games with Washington last season, collecting three goals and seven assists. He also recorded one goal in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In 85 career NHL outings with the Capitals, Boyd has amassed eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points.