Maple Leafs ink Petruzzelli to NHL deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Petruzzelli is 6-0-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in six starts with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season. He made 26 saves on Saturday evening in a 5-2 victory at Belleville.

A second-year pro out of Quinnipiac University, Petruzzelli spent most of last season with Newfoundland (ECHL), earning league Second Team All-Star honors. He was also 3-1-0 (3.12, .902) in five AHL contests with Toronto.

A 23-year-old native of Wilbraham, Mass., Petruzzelli was originally selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.