Maple Leafs pick up Salomaki

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Ben Harpur.

Salomaki, 26, has skated in 41 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals this season, collecting five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. He has also played five NHL games with Nashville in 2019-20.

A seventh-year pro, Salomaki has appeared in 165 career AHL games – all with Milwaukee – totaling 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points. In 167 games in the NHL with the Predators, Salomaki has 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

Salomaki was a second-round choice by Nashville in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Harpur, 25, has spent this season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points.

A fourth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2013 NHL Draft, Harpur has seven goals and 48 assists for 55 points in 163 career AHL contests. He has skated in 103 games in the NHL with Ottawa, totaling one goal and six assists.