Maple Leafs sign Hutchinson for two years

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a two-year, two-way contract.

Hutchinson returns to the Maple Leafs organization after being dealt to Colorado by Toronto on on Feb. 24, 2020. Last season, Hutchinson was 5-9-1 in 16 regular-season NHL appearances between the Leafs and the Avalanche, with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. He posted a 2-1 record and a .910 save percentage in four appearances with Colorado during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, his first career NHL postseason action.

Hutchinson also played four AHL games with the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20, going 3-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

In 172 career games in the AHL with Toronto, Springfield, Manitoba, St. John’s and Providence, Hutchinson owns a record of 92-56-12 with a 2.49 GAA, a .919 save percentage and 14 shutouts. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and appeared in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, and he backstopped St. John’s to the Calder Cup Finals in 2014.

A third-round choice by Boston in the 2008 NHL Draft, Hutchinson has played 127 games in the NHL with Colorado, Toronto, Florida and Winnipeg, showing a record of 51-52-14 with a 2.80 GAA, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.