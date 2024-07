The Milwaukee Admirals have signed defenseman Kyle Marino to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Marino spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Wolves, notching one goal, three assists and 114 penalty minutes in 65 games.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont., has played 139 AHL games for Chicago and Henderson over his four pro seasons, totaling three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Wolves in 2022.