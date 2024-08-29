Marlies add Sullivan to coaching staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Steve Sullivan as an assistant coach for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Sullivan most recently served as the assistant general manager of the Arizona Coyotes from 2017 to 2021, overseeing the club’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He also worked in Arizona’s hockey operations department as a development coach and later director of player development.

Prior to joining the Coyotes’ front office, Sullivan played 16 seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Arizona. He also played 143 games in the American Hockey League, winning a Calder Cup with the Albany River Rats in 1995 and appearing in two AHL All-Star Classics.

In 2009, Sullivan was the recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded each year to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.