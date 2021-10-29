Marlies’ Biega, Clune suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Toronto Marlies defenseman Alex Biega has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Laval on Oct. 27.

Biega will miss Toronto’s games tonight (Oct. 29) at Belleville and Saturday (Oct. 30) vs. Belleville.

Toronto Marlies forward Rich Clune has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Laval on Oct. 27.

Clune was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Toronto’s game tonight (Oct. 29) at Belleville.