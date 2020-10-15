Marlies bring back Clune

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Rich Clune to a one-year AHL contract.

Clune enters his 14th professional season in 2020-21 and his sixth with the Marlies. He skated in 16 games for Toronto last year, notching three goals and one assist while serving as an alternate captain.

A Toronto native, Clune has played 501 regular-season games in the AHL with the Marlies, the Milwaukee Admirals, the Manchester Monarchs and the Iowa Stars, totaling 50 goals and 85 assists for 135 points along with 1,456 penalty minutes. He was a member of the Marlies’ 2018 Calder Cup championship team.

Clune was selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft and has appeared in 139 NHL games with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto, collecting seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points.